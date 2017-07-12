20 biggest bummer restaurant and bar closings of 2017 (so far)

It's been a brutal year for Chicago restaurants and bars, and 2017 isn't over yet. Dozens of newcomers (Bar Marta, Robert's Pizza, Snaggletooth) and age-old vets (Swedish Bakery, Schaller's Pump, Jane's) have gone belly up in the last six months, leaving behind a decimated but quickly changing landscape. Just yesterday, the folks at Bar DeVille announced they're shutting down their celebrated Damen Avenue location later this month in favor of seeing what they could do "in a new setting." Other shutters haven't been as hopeful; mk's 18-year run in Gold Coast came to an abrupt halt in June over a reported landlord dispute. Even critically acclaimed newbies like Bar Marta and Snaggletooth couldn't make it to the two-year mark. And then there are the fallen giants of the industry—Three Aces, Jane's and Michelin-starred 42 Grams—that no one saw coming.

While these changes undoubtedly leave room for hopeful newcomers, it's been an unsettling year to say the least. Here's a look at the 20 biggest bummer closings we've seen so far.

- 42 Grams

- Bar DeVille

- Bar Marta

- Buck's

- Double Door

- Eleven City Diner Lincoln Park

- Jane's

- Joe Boston's Italian Beef

- Kinmont

- Mk

- Perennial Virant

- Robert's Pizza

- Rural Society

- Schaller's Pump

- Smack Shack

- Smalls

- Snaggletooth

- Swedish Bakery

- Three Aces

- Yusho Hyde Park