21 Chicago-based tattoo artists you need to follow on Instagram

Whether you’re covered in tats or are totally ink-free, everyone loves gawking at impressive tattoo art. Chicago is stocked with supremely talented tattoo artists, specializing in everything from dog portraits to Chicago pride tats to abstract art. Pick up inspiration for your next piece of body art with these 21 Chicago artists’ Instagram accounts. It doesn’t hurt just to look, right?
And while you’re at it, follow our favorite Chicago bartenders, chefs and pets on Instagram.
Stephanie Brown — Butterfat Studios
Esther Garcia — Butterfat Studios
Harlan Thompson — Pioneer Tattoo
Ryan Flaherty — Pioneer Tattoo
Cassandra Knox — Deluxe Tattoo
Jim Little — Deluxe Tattoo
David Allen — Pioneer Tattoo
Daniel Tipton — Family Tattoo
Erik Gillespie — Great Lakes Tattoo
Matt “Beatdown” Ziolko — Great Lakes Tattoo
Nick Colella — Great Lakes Tattoo
Jacob Kearney — Metamorph Studios
Hannah Steele — Metamorph Studios
Julia Campione — Speakeasy Custom Tattoo
Jennifer Trok — Speakeasy Custom Tattoo
Stephanie White — Deluxe Tattoo
Kevin Leary — Great Lakes Tattoo
Troy Taylor — Deluxe Tattoo
David Mendieta — Speakeasy Custom Tattoo
Mario Desa — Great Lakes Tattoo
Dustin Golden — Deluxe Tattoo
Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.
Advertising
Advertising
For any feedback or for more information email blognetwork@timeout.com
Comments
0 comments
 
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ
Sign in
Newest | Oldest