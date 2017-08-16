  • Blog
21 Chicago-based tattoo artists you need to follow on Instagram

Posted: Wednesday August 16 2017, 3:49pm

Photograph: Zachary James Johnston

Whether you’re covered in tats or are totally ink-free, everyone loves gawking at impressive tattoo art. Chicago is stocked with supremely talented tattoo artists, specializing in everything from dog portraits to Chicago pride tats to abstract art. Pick up inspiration for your next piece of body art with these 21 Chicago artists’ Instagram accounts. It doesn’t hurt just to look, right?

Stephanie Brown — Butterfat Studios

A post shared by Stephanie Brown (@feralcatbox) on

Esther Garcia — Butterfat Studios

A post shared by Esther Garcia (@butterstinker) on

Harlan Thompson — Pioneer Tattoo

A post shared by Harlan Thompson (@harlan22) on

Ryan Flaherty — Pioneer Tattoo

A post shared by Ryan Flaherty (@ryanflaherty) on

Cassandra Knox — Deluxe Tattoo

A post shared by Cassandra Knox (@cknoxtattoo) on

Jim Little — Deluxe Tattoo

A post shared by Jim Little (@jimlittle) on

David Allen — Pioneer Tattoo

A post shared by David Allen (@davidallen) on

Daniel Tipton — Family Tattoo

Erik Gillespie — Great Lakes Tattoo

Matt “Beatdown” Ziolko — Great Lakes Tattoo

A post shared by beatdown (@beatdown) on

Nick Colella — Great Lakes Tattoo

A post shared by Nick Colella (@nickcolella) on

Jacob Kearney — Metamorph Studios

A post shared by Jacob Kearney (@jacobkearney) on

Hannah Steele — Metamorph Studios

Julia Campione — Speakeasy Custom Tattoo

A post shared by 🌱 (@juliacampione) on

Jennifer Trok — Speakeasy Custom Tattoo

Stephanie White — Deluxe Tattoo

A post shared by stephanie (@stephanietattoos) on

Kevin Leary — Great Lakes Tattoo

A post shared by Kevin Leary (@kevinlearytattoo) on

Troy Taylor — Deluxe Tattoo

A post shared by Troy Taylor (@troytaylor) on

David Mendieta — Speakeasy Custom Tattoo

Mario Desa — Great Lakes Tattoo

A post shared by Mario Desa (@mariodesa) on

Dustin Golden — Deluxe Tattoo

A post shared by DUSTIN GOLDEN (@dminus12) on

Staff writer
By 330 Posts

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago. She’s a native Chicagoan who really wishes whales lived in Lake Michigan. Follow her on Twitter at @perryjetaime

For any feedback or for more information email

