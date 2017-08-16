21 Chicago-based tattoo artists you need to follow on Instagram

Whether you’re covered in tats or are totally ink-free, everyone loves gawking at impressive tattoo art. Chicago is stocked with supremely talented tattoo artists, specializing in everything from dog portraits to Chicago pride tats to abstract art. Pick up inspiration for your next piece of body art with these 21 Chicago artists’ Instagram accounts. It doesn’t hurt just to look, right?

Stephanie Brown — Butterfat Studios

Esther Garcia — Butterfat Studios

Harlan Thompson — Pioneer Tattoo

Ryan Flaherty — Pioneer Tattoo

Cassandra Knox — Deluxe Tattoo

Jim Little — Deluxe Tattoo

David Allen — Pioneer Tattoo

Daniel Tipton — Family Tattoo

Erik Gillespie — Great Lakes Tattoo

Matt “Beatdown” Ziolko — Great Lakes Tattoo

Nick Colella — Great Lakes Tattoo

Jacob Kearney — Metamorph Studios

Hannah Steele — Metamorph Studios

Julia Campione — Speakeasy Custom Tattoo

Jennifer Trok — Speakeasy Custom Tattoo

Stephanie White — Deluxe Tattoo

Kevin Leary — Great Lakes Tattoo

Troy Taylor — Deluxe Tattoo

David Mendieta — Speakeasy Custom Tattoo

Mario Desa — Great Lakes Tattoo

Dustin Golden — Deluxe Tattoo

