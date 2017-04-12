3 signs the Blackhawks are destined to win the Stanley Cup this year

It's that time of year again, when Chicagoans bust out their Patrick Kane jerseys, forget their ambivalence toward hockey and embrace their beloved Blackhawks. We're talking, of course, about the NHL playoffs. Since 2009, the Chicago Blackhawks have been one of the league's best teams, going to the post season each of the last nine years and winning three Stanley Cups along the way.

Recent history says the Hawks are an obvious favorite to win it all in 2017, and you can be sure Coach Q and company will do everything they can to make that happen. But for the superstitious sports fan (or the overanxious diehard), calm your nerves with these signs that the Blackhawks are destined to for Stanley Cup greatness.

Best in the West

After moving ahead of the Minnesota Wild in the standings last month, the Blackhawks were able to finish the season atop the Western Conference. Now, playoff hockey is different than the regular season—oftentimes a few weird puck bounces can be the difference between moving on and going home. Still, you have to think a team as talented as the Blackhawks is more than capable of carrying over some of that regular-season swagger into the playoffs.

First-round fate

The first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs begins Thursday for the Blackhawks, when they host the Nashville Predators. In the last eight years, Chicago has played Nashville twice in the first round: 2010 and 2015. Each time, the Blackhawks not only beat their first round opponent but went on to win the Stanley Cup. That's what we call "good odds."

A smart bet

Speaking of good odds, you know who else is betting on the Blackhawks to win it all: Vegas. Bovada is giving Chicago 4-to-1 odds to win the Stanley Cup, making them the favorites entering the playoffs. There's a saying among people who bet on sports: "trust the bookies" because they presumably stand to lose (or gain) the most. Well, here's hoping they got this one right.

