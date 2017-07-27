360 Chicago is hosting a solar eclipse dance party in August

You might as well file vacation time for Monday, August 21—the city is going absolutely bonkers for the impending solar eclipse. First, the Adler Planetarium announced it will host a massive midday block party in honor of the rare celestial occurrence, complete with free admission and safe eyewear. Now, 360 Chicago Observation Deck is getting in on the action with a dance party from 11am to 3pm on August 21.

All attendees will receive 50 percent off admission and eclipse-viewing glasses, and a DJ will be on hand with a space-themed playlist as the moon passes between the sun and the earth. The eclipse will begin around 11:54am and reach peak visibility at 1:19pm. The whole thing is expected to be over around 2:42pm. Guests are invited to toast to the experience with Revolution Brewing Co.'s Sun Crusher hoppy wheat ale (see what they did there?). We're guessing the Observation Deck's 1,000-foot-tall vantage point will provide unparalleled views.

Oh, and you'll want to arrive early—360 Chicago allows tripods on Mondays, so you can expect photographers to nab prime spots as soon as soon as the doors open. If you're one of the first 50 people to register for the event here, you'll be treated to free admission. All other tickets must be purchased on site between 11am and 3pm. It's time to party like it's 1925 (the last time Chicago witnessed a solar eclipse of this proportion).

