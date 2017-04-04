5 new dishes you have to check out at Wrigley Field this summer

We all know ballpark food is the best food, which is why we're not surprised by all of the tantalizing new dishes coming to the Friendly Confines this year. The Chicago Cubs will unveil a new home-game menu during the April 10 home opener. And if brown sugar-coated bacon bites or a chicken sandwich on toasted Hawaiian bread get your mouth watering, you're going to love all the other options at Wrigley Field this season. Don't believe us? Take a look for yourself.

Craft Hot Dogs

Photograph: Courtesy Levy Restaurants

From the Chicago-style Wrigley Dog to the Korean-inspired Kimchi Dog, this rotating lineup of loaded hot dogs will have you barking to try them all. And fear not, Hot Doug's enthusiasts, you can still get Doug Sohn's encased goodies at the stadium. (Available at the Sheffield Counter)

Al Pastor Chicken Tacos

Photograph: Courtesy Levy Restaurants

Trade in the hot dog and add a little spice to your baseball diet. Made with seasoned chicken, pickled red onions, cilantro, sliced radish and queso fresco, these tasty tacos might just become your stadium staple. (Available at the Sheffield Counter)

Pig Candy BLT

Photograph: Courtesy Levy Restaurants

Take some slices of bacon, coat them in brown sugar add all the classic BLT trimmings and you have one hell of a sandwich courtesy of Pork & Mindy's. You can also skip the bun and get your Pig Candy bacon à la carte. (Available at Platform 14)

Aloha Chicken Sandwich

Photograph: Courtesy Levy Restaurants

Hawaiian bread makes everything better, especially when that everything is a grilled chicken breast topped with sweet chili glaze, Asian slaw and sautéed pineapple. Pro tip: Billy Sunday's craft cocktails, which are now available at the Sheffield Counter and in the Budweiser Bleachers, would pair perfectly with this cutie. (Available at the Sheffield Counter)

Marquee Melter

Photograph: Courtesy Levy Restaurants

Made with Butterkase, cheddar, house smoked brisket and caramelized onions, this decadent sandwich is no ordinary grilled cheese. (Available at Marquee Grill)

