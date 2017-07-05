  • Blog
A 90210 musical parody will bring West Beverly to the Broadway Playhouse

By Kris Vire Posted: Wednesday July 5 2017, 2:07pm

Photograph courtesy Broadway in Chicago

If you’re still grieving the loss of Saved by the Max, perhaps news of another ’90s high-school revival will brighten your day. The Off Broadway spoof 90210: The Musical is coming to Broadway in Chicago’s Broadway Playhouse for one week only, September 13 to 17.

Penned by Bob and Tobly McSmith, who have also written musical parodies of FriendsFull House, Showgirls and (yes) Saved by the Bell, 90210: The Musical promises to bring Brandon, Kelly, Brenda, Dylan, Donna and David (but probably not Scott Scanlon—RIP, Scott Scanlon) to the stage. Song titles include the likes of “The Ballad of Andrea Zuckerman,” “We Are Drama Zombies,” and “Will Tori Spelling Graduate?” (Sorry, CW millennials, this looks like original formula Beverly Hills 90210 only.) Tickets ($32–$69) go on sale at 12:01am July 14. Check out photos of the New York cast below.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

