A musical based on TV's Friends will play Off Broadway this fall

Off and Off-Off Broadway there have been parody musicals based on Point Break, Silence of the Lambs, Keeping up with the Kardashians, Beverly Hills 90210, Full House, Saved by the Bell, The Golden Girls... we could go on. It was only a matter of time before the iconic 1990s sitcom Friends was transformed into a fabulous song-and-dance spectacular.



So get ready for Friends the Musical Parody, which opens this fall at the Triad Theatre. The DVD-box-set-hoarding minds behind this show are fraternal songwriters Bob and Tobly McSmith—who also wrote the previously alluded to 90210! The Musical!, Katdashians! The Musical! and the Saved by the Bell parody Bayside! The Musical!



We've already heard Phoebe's iconic "Smelly Cat" and Ross's mysterious "sound," but can we handle a singing Monica, Rachel, Chandler and Joey as well? Some of the song titles have been leaked and include:



“The Only Coffee Shop in New York City”

“45 Grove Street – How Can We Afford This Place?”

“How you Doing, Ladies?”

“Hey Ugly Naked Guy Who Lives Across the Street!”

“We were on a Break!”

“I’m Gonna Hump U”

“Oh. My. God. It’s Janice!”

“Will They or Wont They”

“The Ballad of Fat Monica”

“Could I BE Anymore…..in Love with Monica”

“The One Where We Make a Million Dollars An Episode”

“We’ll Always Be There For You”



That last one reminds us: You probably won't hear The Rembrandts' earwormy theme song. There also won't be any songs from the musical Freud! starring Joey Tribbiani, because some things you just can't make more ridiculous.