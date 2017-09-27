A glass-enclosed ship will offer unique dining experiences on the Chicago River

Chicago has its fair share of amazing dining and drinking experiences, and come 2018, we'll be able to add one more option to the list. Odyssey Chicago, the folks behind the upscale dining yachts parked at Navy Pier, will introduce a new vessel to its fleet next year. The 140-foot glass-enclosed ship will cruise the Chicago River, offering fine dining, stunning views of the city's most beautiful architecture and plenty of live entertainment.

Though the company has cornered the market on lakeside dining, the new ship will be the first to offer dinner cruises on the river. Starting next summer, guests will board the 200-person ship on the north side of the river adjacent to NBC Tower. Once onboard, they'll be able to enjoy seasonal menu offerings and professional DJs in the all-seasons space. The vessel also has an exterior observation deck that's ideal for warmer months. Expect the vessel to make its maiden voyage on July 1, 2018. In the meantime, here's a look at the stunning new boat.

Odyssey Chicago

Odyssey Chicago

Odyssey Chicago

