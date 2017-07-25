A Malört 5K will allow you to take shots before (and after) you run

If you're a fan of pounding the pavement and enjoying (or at least tolerating) a few shots of Chicago's premiere wormwood liqueur, a new road race in North Center is combining one half of the Chicago Handshake with good, old-fashioned exercise. The Chicago Fire Soccer Club supporters group Section 8 is hosting a Malört 5K race on Sunday, August 20, welcoming runners from across the city to indulge in the bitter liquid while raising money for the group's 20th anniversary celebration.

Participants will be given a shot of Malört just before the race starts at 10am and they'll have 3.1 miles to savor its interesting (and sometimes off-putting) flavors. When they cross the finish line, runners will receive another shot of Malört, in recognition of their physical prowess and discerning taste for the unique, botanical beverage. If you're the kind of person who needs a chaser after a couple of shots, you'll also receive a complimentary beer after you finish. Plus, all participants will get a commemorative T-shirt, just in case you drink so much Malört that you forget about your accomplishment.

The 5K race begins and ends at the PrivateBank Fire Pitch (3626 N Talman Ave) an indoor and outdoor soccer facility that is also home to Pub97, an official clubhouse for Chicago Fire fans on the North Side of the city. Tickets are $30 and are on sale now. Just remember not to party too hard the night before you run—a shot of Malört isn't going to rehydrate you.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.