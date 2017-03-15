A memorial for LGBTQ vets is coming to Boystown in May

A monument honoring LGBTQ veterans and active military personnel could be headed to Boystown later this spring. Timothy Zylstra, vice president of the Chicago Chapter of American Veterans for Equal Rights, said the group is raising funds for a local memorial to honor LGBTQ veterans that will be located at the intersection of Halsted and Addison. The five-foot, granite statue will cost about $20,000 to construct and maintain, and it would be the first of its kind in the city of Chicago.

Zylstra said most of the money has already been raised but added that AVER is still looking for contributions. On Saturday, the group will hold a fundraiser at Sidetrack from 3 to 5pm in order to raise the remaining $6,500 needed for the Halsted Street monument. For a $20 donation, supporters will receive two free drinks and be able to get in on raffles and door prizes.

Despite still being shy of the goal, Zylstra is certain the memorial will be dedicated on May 29. "Even if I have to reach into my own pocket for $5,000, it will be done," he said.

The actual dedication is scheduled to take place at the northwest corner of Addison and Halsted. According to Zylstra, state and local officials expected to attend the ceremony include Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Congressman Mike Quigley, Sen. Dick Durbin and Ald. Tom Tunney. "This monument is about making sure no veteran is left behind," Zylstra added.

In addition to the fundraiser, donations can be made at the memorial's GoFundMe page.

