A new lounge and restaurant will open inside Merchandise Mart in June

A new multipurpose lounge and dining space is set to open at the Merchandise Mart this summer, giving visitors a place to eat, drink and relax inside the massive River North building. In June, DMK Restaurants will open Marshall's Landing, a 12,000-square-foot space that's a bar, restaurant, café and private event space all rolled into a single concept.

Marshall's Landing, which is named after famed Chicago businessman Marshall Field, will be located on the second floor of the Merchandise Mart and overlook the Chicago River. It will boast a 30-seat bar, a full-service restaurant with seating for up 250 guests and 230 additional seats on the Grand Stair.

The DMK Restaurants-run eatery will offer a casual atmosphere, artisanal coffee, crafted cocktails and seasonal menus created by chef Michael Kornick, according to a release. Toni McIntosh, vice president of leasing for office and retail industries at the Mart, told Crain's that the menu will feature everything from bar snacks, such as Old Bay-seasoned crispy calamari and roasted cauliflower hummus, to entrees like grass-fed beef burgers and Thai-style fried chicken.

"The new lounge is an environment that reflects the tenant diversity we have in the Mart," McIntosh said. "Over the last few years, it's become a top destination for technology tenants and we want to give them a space that reflects their needs."

In addition to food and drink, Marshall's Landing will also feature private meeting and custom event spaces. Interactive technological elements such as a large projection screen above the Grand Stair will also be incorporated into the design of Marshall's Landing.

If you've been looking for an excuse to spend an afternoon inside one of the most beautiful buildings in Chicago, Marshall's Landing just might be your port of call.

