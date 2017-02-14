  • Blog
A new 'master plan' re-envisions the future of Wicker Park and Bucktown

By Jonathan Samples Posted: Tuesday February 14 2017, 6:00pm

Courtesy Wicker Park Bucktown Special Service Area No. 33

Improved pedestrian crossing at the Milwaukee/Damen/North intersection, an adjacent dog park and more public art are just a few of the recommendations included in a new five-year strategic plan for the Wicker Park and Bucktown neighborhoods. The Wicker Park Bucktown Special Service Area No. 33 unveiled its 2016 master plan this week, laying out a number of proposals and outlining a vision for the community that stresses “walkability, local character, diversity and cultural richness.”

The new plan is an update to the WPB SSA No. 33’s 2009 master plan and was designed to serve as a resource for developers, community groups and elected officials. “The plan builds upon the 2009 master plan, outlining strategies, actions, and specific projects that were supported and refined by the community process,” the WPB SSA said in the plan. “It includes fundamentals as well as big picture ideas and urban space activation concepts.”

Some of the major objectives in the 2016 plan include: safety improvements at pedestrian crossings, reclaiming space for walkers and cyclists, additional access points to the neighborhood, and expanding transportation options. “Talk is already underway to implement major improvements to our three six-corner intersections to make them more approachable to everyone, with the understanding that the adjacent CTA stops serve as the front door to our neighborhoods," WPB SSA No. 33 Commission chairman Brent Norsman said in a statement.

In 2016, the group hired a team of consultants led by Teska Associates Inc. to update the previous plan. In addition to various recommendations, the team also created some cool renderings of what some of the proposals, if realized, could look like.

 

Proposed dog park behind Damen Blue Line station.
Courtesy Wicker Park Bucktown Special Service Area No. 33

 

 

Courtesy Wicker Park Bucktown Special Service Area No. 33

 

 

 

 

Rendering of proposed improvements to the Polish Triangle.
Courtesy Wicker Park Bucktown Special Service Area No. 33

 

 

See the full 2016 master plan here

Staff writer
By Jonathan Samples 155 Posts

Jon is an assistant editor, blogs, at Time Out Chicago. He once ran down a mountain to escape a lightning storm. Follow him on Twitter @strikechords.

For any feedback or for more information email

