A Pipeworks brewpub may be coming to Logan Square

Pipeworks has been brewing beer in Logan Square at a blistering pace since it was founded in 2012, opening a bottle shop last year in its production facility at 3912 West McLean Avenue. After hosting the Pdubz Pipedream pop-up bar at Emporium Logan Square earlier this year, it appears that the beloved local brewery is getting serious about opening up a permanent brewpub in the neighborhood.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Pipeworks has set its sights on a building at 2614 North California Avenue as the potential site for its first brewpub. Before Pipeworks can start producing and selling beer in the space, the building will need to be rezoned with the approval of 32nd Ward Ald. Scott Waguespack and nearby residents. A community meeting at 7pm on Monday, October 23 at Seventh Day Adventist Church (2840 West Logan Boulevard) will allow residents to discuss the brewery's proposal.

If Pipeworks gets the green light, the Tribune estimates that the brewpub would open sometime in 2019. If you've survived the lengthy build-outs of Half Acre's Balmoral taproom and the Metropolitan taproom, you'll probably find a way pass the time before you can enjoy a Ninja vs. Unicorn in the building where it was brewed.

Want more? Sign up to stay in the know.