Half Acre’s gigantic new Balmoral Taproom is opening very soon

Two years in the making, Half Acre Beer Company is finally opening its new Bowmanville brewing facility and tap room to the public in September. In a blog posted on its website earlier this week, the local brewery revealed that the taproom and restaurant will open on September 9. It will be business as usual at Half Acre’s existing Lincoln Avenue taproom—the new facility at 2050 W Balmoral Avenue will simply offer another option for craft beer nerds, with roughly double the seating and an outdoor beer garden.

Half Acre has been brewing the majority of its beer in the 60,000 square foot building for the past two years, but opening a taproom and restaurant in the space has proved to be a long and arduous process. The brewery held its annual Big North anniversary celebration at the Bowmanville location a few weeks back, showing off the new beer garden and previewing its restaurant’s menu—according to Eater Chicago, it will focus on “roasted meats and seasonal vegetables.”

Writing about its new facility, Half Acre described it as “something different, but similar” to its current Lincoln Avenue taproom. The expanded digs will be more welcoming to larger groups and the menu being offered will have its own identity, which seems to be a bit more upscale than the burritos that dominate the menu on Lincoln Avenue. Visitors can also expect some experimental beers that may not be available elsewhere—Half Acre seems ready to try some new things.

Initial hours for Half Acre’s Balmoral Taproom are Thursdays 4–11pm, Fridays and Saturdays 11am-midnight and Sundays 11am–10pm.

Want more? Sign up to stay in the know.