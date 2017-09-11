A stunning new rooftop bar just opened in the Gold Coast

The forecast this week calls for sunny skies, highs in the 80s and a new rooftop bar to check off your list before we’re forced inside. Devereaux, a posh hideout on the 18th floor of the new Viceroy Chicago Hotel, opened its doors to the public yesterday in the Gold Coast. Located at 1112 N State St, the space has an enclosed bar (perfect for those chilly winter nights) and a sizable outdoor terrace with a small pool. The view offers a glimpse of Lake Michigan and John Hancock Center, making it ideal for entertaining out-of-town visitors.

Beverage director Lee Zaremba (Billy Sunday) crafted a menu of 11 classic cocktails with a twist ($14–$15), like the Salty Dog with gin, aquavit, grapefruit, Myrtle berry, lime and Hawaiian black sea salt. There are plenty of beers on deck and a curated selection of wines by the glass or bottle. On the food front, chef Lee Wolen offers a selection of poolside-friendly bites including vegetable crudités with dips, tempura buffalo cauliflower, garlic fries and the Somerset cheeseburger with red onion marmalade, pickles, cheddar and Dijonnaise.

To get to Devereaux, which is open from 10am to 2am daily, guests will enter the building through a side door off of the hotel alley that leads to an elevator providing speedy access to the 18th floor. Consider it an all-seasons speakeasy in the sky. Check out more photos of the space below.

Christine Domino

Christine Domino

Christine Domino

Christine Domino

