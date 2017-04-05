A windy Thursday could produce 20-foot waves along Lake Michigan

If the rain and cold temps weren't enough to ruin your week, a brand new high wind advisory is blowing into Chicago this evening. Chicago's last bout of high winds caused some problems throughout the city, which is why you'll want to take extra precautions this time around.

According to the National Weather Service, sustained northerly winds of 40 mph will begin later tonight and last throughout much of the day tomorrow. Gusts close to 60 mph are also likely during the high wind advisory. The NWS says the warning will be in place from 4am to 4pm on Thursday, during which time damage to trees, power lines and other property is possible.

If you're planning to be near Lake Michigan or on Lake Shore Drive, be on the lookout for high waves and possible lakeshore flooding. Wind gusts could produce waves of 20 feet or higher, according to the NWS. A flood warning along the lakefront will be in effect from 4am Thursday to 1am Friday in Cook and Lake counties. There's also going to be plenty of rain (and possible snow) to go along with the wind, so give yourself a little extra time during your morning commute.

While much of this week's weather has already been pretty miserable, the weekend forecast is decidedly better. The clouds will start to break up on Friday, giving way to a partially sunny, spring-like weekend. Saturday's high will be 65, and Sunday could reach a balmy 74 degrees.

