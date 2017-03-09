Yesterday's high winds caused some problems in Chicago

High winds caused some issue across the city, yesterday. Businesses lost signs, high rises lost windows and more than a few people lost hats during the wind advisory, with sustained winds of 30 to 40 mph filling the gap between gusts up to 60 mph. According to the National Weather Service, the highest recorded wind speed (63 mph) occurred just after 3pm on Monday in Hyde Park, while gusts in excess of 55 mph were pretty steady throughout the afternoon. In case you don't believe us, these social media posts documented some of the problems caused during yesterday's high wind advisory.
The Empty Bottle almost lost its Old Style sign.
Wind forced the pilot to reconsider their landings in Chicago.
The Willis Tower Skydeck was deemed too frightening to open.
Hats weren't the only things flying off people's heads.
Fences and flower pots were no match for the brutal gusts.
Trees also buckled under pressure (thankfully nobody was seriously injured).
The only wind-related weather event scarier than flying shards of glass is a sharknado.
At least it was a great day to fly a flag.
