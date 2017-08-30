Alice Cooper will introduce Millennium Park’s ‘Wayne’s World’ screening

Chicago has certainly had its share of visitors, but not all of them are rock stars who have appeared in one of the most beloved comedy films of the ’90s. Today, the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events announced that hard rock icon Alice Cooper will make an appearance at the Millennium Park Summer Film Series screening of Wayne’s World on Tuesday, September 5 at 6:30pm. The 1992 rock and roll comedy set in a fictionalized version of Chicago suburb Aurora will be the final movie shown at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion this summer.

Before Wayne and Garth start head banging on the Pavilion’s giant LED screen, Cooper will talk about his Wayne’s World cameo and his relationship to the film 25 years after its release. He may also discuss the origin of Chicago’s name, which—much like Milwaukee’s—is derived from a Native American word. Plus, he'll doubtlessly be greeted by hundreds of fans chanting, “We’re not worthy!”

If you’d rather watch Cooper in corpse paint and top hat singing “School’s Out,” you can see him performing with Deep Purple and the Edgar Winter Band at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater on Wednesday, September 6 at 6:30pm.

