Alliance Bakery is selling Chance the Rapper-themed cookies to raise money for CPS

Following Chance the Rapper's $1 million donation to Chicago Public Schools, Wicker Park's Alliance Bakery is baking Chance the Rapper-themed cookies and selling them to raise even more funds for CPS. One dollar from the sale of each cookie will go to CPS (up to $5,000), matched with an overall goal of $10,000. The funds raised from the cookies will go to Social Works Chicago, Chance's non-profit organization.

The cookies take the form of Chance's signature 3 hat with the hashtag "#supportcps" on it and an image of Chance overlooking the city of Chicago, but more designs are on the way. The cookies will be on sale through the end of the CPS school year and cost $5 each. Cookies have been selling quickly, with the first batch of 50 going in the first few hours of opening—the bakery has said that all hands are on deck to push out 350 more by the end of the day. Last week, Chance the Rapper sat down for a meeting with Governor Bruce Rauner to rectify CPS's funding crisis but said that "talks were unsuccessful."

Social Works is collecting donations as well, and for every $100,000 raised through his site, Chance will donate an additional $10,000 to a specific school of his choosing.

