Chance the Rapper's meeting with Gov. Bruce Rauner didn't go very well

Earlier today, Chance the Rapper met with Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner at the Thompson Center, where the pair sat down to talk about funding Chicago Public Schools. The meeting came about as a result of a congratulatory tweet from Gov. Rauner after Chance won three Grammys earlier this month. The two were originally scheduled to meet on Wednesday, but the aftermath of the tornados that swept through southern Illinois forced the Governor to reschedule the meeting.

After the meeting took place, Chance spoke to media who were gathered in the Thompson Center and he didn't exactly sound happy with how the conversation went. "He gave me a lot of vague answers," Chance told reporters, explaining that Gov. Rauner told him that CPS funding is "hinged on passing other bills." He went on to challenge the media in attendance to report on the state's ongoing budget crisis, saying "I want you all to do your jobs… If you guys could give a comprehensive history on how we ended up here."

Speaking to the press, Gov. Rauner said that he asked Chance to join forces with him during their meeting. "I said it’s an incredible opportunity to change our system," Rauner stated. "If we stood together, if we work together to figure this out, I think we could get big things done.”

In an interview with Katie Couric that was released earlier this week, Chance framed increased school funding as a potential solution to Chicago's ongoing gun violence. "It would be dope if all the politicians on the left and right could approve a temporary budget that could fund after-school programs," he told Couric. "I like to work at the earliest level of it and get people involved in jobs, in schooling and in the arts, early. You don't have any respect for life if you don't have anything going on."

Take a look at video of Chance's comments after his meeting with Gov. Rauner below.

Hear from @chancetherapper about his meeting with Gov Rauner A post shared by Mary Ann Ahern (@ahernnbc5) on Mar 3, 2017 at 10:26am PST

