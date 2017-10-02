An art installation at the new Apple Store feature lyrics by Chicago rapper Saba

Local musician Saba revealed his new song, "Where Ideas Sing," through a visual display in partnership with Matthew Hoffman (the guy behind all of those "You Are Beautiful" stickers) at Apple's new riverfront store, which opens on October 20.

The panoramic installation stretches around the flagship store, which sits on Michigan Avenue near the DuSable Bridge. The black cursive text on the illuminated waterfront wall of the Apple Store reads "where ideas sing," aesthetically-reminiscent of Hoffman's other projects. The script continues along various buildings on Michigan Avenue. One wall reads: "The spirit of this collaboration, like the store itself, was inspired by the vibrant energy of this great city. And here, we're setting a new stage for creativity in Chicago, right where it started."

Saba's latest single was released last week through Apple Music, nearly one year after his debut album, The Bucket List Project. Just 12 hours after the song was released, the lyrics appeared at the Apple Store for Friday morning commuters to snap and share.

The display also promotes Apple’s latest initiative, Today at Apple, a series of educational sessions that show users how to use Apple products to assist with photography, music creation and more.