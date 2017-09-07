An exhibition of ‘Saturday Night Live’ costumes and sets is coming to Chicago

Live from Chicago’s Museum of Broadcast Communications, it’s “Saturday Night Live: The Experience,” an exhibition dedicated to the beloved late-night comedy program. The exhibit, which features more than 500 artifacts from throughout the history of the NBC show, will open in Chicago on October 21. Considering how many of SNL’s most well-known performers cut their teeth in Chicago’s comedy scene before moving to the Big Apple, it’s fitting that the exhibit is coming to the city that hosts comedy theaters like the Second City and iO.

The 12,000 square foot exhibition, which previously ran in New York, includes replicas of key SNL sets, such as the Wayne’s World basement, the Weekend Update desk, the Celebrity Jeopardy game set and the iconic Studio 8H main stage where many a celebrity guest has delivered an opening monologue. There are also costumes galore, including John Belushi’s killer bee get-up, Bill Murray’s lounge singer jacket as well as Will Ferrell and Cheri Oteri’s Spartans cheerleader garb. Plus, you'll also get a look at one of SNL’s most infamous creations: Justin Timberlake’s dick in a box.

Throughout the exhibit, guests will learn about how the show is written and performed each week through video and multimedia presentations that give a behind-the-scenes look at SNL’s madcap process. The Museum of Broadcast Communications will also host a series of ticketed discussions called Conversations in Comedy, featuring Saturday Night Live actors, writers, set and costume designers.

“Saturday Night Live: The Experience” is easily the most high-profile exhibit ever to come to the Museum of Broadcast Communications, and you’ll have plenty of time to explore it after it opens. Th exhibit is expected to run for 14 months, which means that at least a few more Chicago-trained comedians will have joined the show’s cast or writing staff by the time the collection of late-night TV artifacts takes a bow and signs off.

Check out some additional photos of the exhibit (and watch out for the land shark) below.

Photograph: Courtesy Premiere Exhibitions

Photograph: Courtesy Premiere Exhibitions

Photograph: Courtesy Premiere Exibitions

