Andersonville's Swedish Bakery set to close at the end of the month

After 88 years in Andersonville, the Swedish Bakery will close permanently on February 28. The announcement came in the form of a Facebook post yesterday from the bakery's current owners, The Stanton family, stating, "changing times have dictated an honest evaluation of our business. Based on that review, it is time to call a close and exit the stage."

The Stantons have owned the Swedish neighborhood stalwart for the last 38 years. The statement went on to say, "with our thanks and gratitude for years of patronage and support from all of our generations of customers, businesses, and neighbors, we are bidding a fond farewell."

The bakery is known for its King's cake and paczkis—in addition to decadent coffee cakes, buttery cookies and intricate cake designs—so thankfully we'll be able to get one more Fat Tuesday in just before the bakery closes its doors for good.

