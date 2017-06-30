  • Blog
  • Eating
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Band of Bohemia created a fancy foie gras popsicle

By Morgan Olsen Posted: Friday June 30 2017, 10:30am

Band of Bohemia created a fancy foie gras popsicle
Photograph: Meghan Leigh Photography
Band of Bohemia

If last summer was all about the boozy popsicle, summer 2017 hinges on the Foie-Sicle. The good folks at Michelin-starred Band of Bohemia are making this duck liver dream (or nightmare?) a reality with their latest culinary creation: two ounces of dark chocolate-dipped foie gras studded with banana, almond, pink peppercorn and kefir lime. The decadent dessert is only available during dinner service and goes for a whopping $14.

We'd like to imagine this thing tastes like a very savory, very fancy Fudgsicle. And hey, if chocolate-covered foie gras isn't your cup of tea, save the duck liver for an appetizer and finish off the night at one of Chicago's best ice cream shops or Italian ice joints.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Morgan Olsen 50 Posts

Morgan is the editor of Time Out Chicago. She is strongly opposed to the FDA's warning that raw cookie dough is bad for you. Follow her on Twitter @morgancolsen.​

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest