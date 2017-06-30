Band of Bohemia created a fancy foie gras popsicle

If last summer was all about the boozy popsicle, summer 2017 hinges on the Foie-Sicle. The good folks at Michelin-starred Band of Bohemia are making this duck liver dream (or nightmare?) a reality with their latest culinary creation: two ounces of dark chocolate-dipped foie gras studded with banana, almond, pink peppercorn and kefir lime. The decadent dessert is only available during dinner service and goes for a whopping $14.

We'd like to imagine this thing tastes like a very savory, very fancy Fudgsicle. And hey, if chocolate-covered foie gras isn't your cup of tea, save the duck liver for an appetizer and finish off the night at one of Chicago's best ice cream shops or Italian ice joints.

