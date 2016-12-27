Barack Obama may hold farewell speech in Chicago

Before heading to the White House, Barack Obama called Chicago home and now the president is reportedly planning to give the city one last shoutout before he leaves office on January 20. According to Politico, Obama will deliver a farewell speech in Chicago early next month.

This news comes just a month after Obama honored a number of Chicagoans with his final Presidential Medal of Freedom awards.

Two sources with “knowledge of the event” told the news outlet that the speech will include remarks thanking Chicago and the state of Illinois for helping to launch his political career. He first served as a state senator in Illinois’ 13th District and a U.S. senator before being elected president in 2008.

The speech is expected to take place on January 10, but a location is not yet known. Major venues, such as McCormick Place and the United Center, are reportedly being surveyed by the Secret Service.

