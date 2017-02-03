Beauty Bar is throwing Beyoncé a baby shower

Have you, like most of America, been feeling a personal connection to Beyoncé's announcement that she's expecting twins later this year? Sometimes it's hard to forget that Beyoncé isn't actually someone you know in real life and this joy isn't something you get to celebrate beyond just listening to Lemonade on repeat and dancing around in your sweatpants in your apartment by yourself. Just us? OK, cool.

To remedy this, Beauty Bar is throwing a baby shower for the queen and her heirs next Friday at 7pm. Guests will enjoy drink specials and a playlist of Beyoncé's music from 7–9pm, plus baby shower decorations, custom manicure decals and more. We've just really got our fingers crossed that the "and more" is a floral background we can pose in front of while draped in sheer fabrics.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.