Big Star (yes, the taco spot) launches a record label

You know what they say: If you can sling tacos, you should probably start a record label. No one says that, for the record, but Big Star is taking on a new business venture with its very own in-house label, Big Star Recording Co. The taco joint has been curating a meticulous vinyl collection since opening in 2009, and the formal record label is said to be an extension of that passion project.

The group's debut album release, Bucking the Tiger, an “earthy, Americana-inspired” record from Chicago artist and Big Star employee Ben Clarke, is available for pre-order here.

Big Star isn't the first Chicago restaurant or bar to dabble in the music scene; The Whistler and Smart Bar have both launched independent, in-house labels of their own. According to the release, the folks behind the expanding taco spot “continue to push the envelope as pioneers in the hospitality industry by evolving beyond simply owning and operating restaurants.”

Here's hoping their records are just as lovable as their potato tacos.

