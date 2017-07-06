Bill Murray's 'Caddyshack'-themed restaurant is heading to Rosemont

Back in December, we heard rumblings that Bill Murray and his brothers were eyeing Rosemont as the next location for a sports bar inspired by the 1980 film Caddyshack. Now a lease has been signed and it's official: According to a press release, Murray Bros. Caddyshack Restaurant is coming to the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Rosemont.

The Murray brothers (which include Bill and five of his siblings) founded the first Murray Bros. Caddyshack Restaurant in 2001 at the World Golf Village in St. Augustine, Florida. The establishment serves typical sports bar fare, including nachos, fish and chips and cheeseburgers. As a nod to the Murray family's Chicagoland roots, the menu also features a Chicago-style hot dog and an Italian beef sandwich.

When Murray Bros. Caddyshack Restaurant opens in Rosemont, it will boast 8,600 square feet of space, TVs airing sports from across the world, a gift shop stocked with souvenirs and a 350-square-foot "golf simulation experience." There's also a remote chance that Bill Murray might show up to tend bar.

The restaurant is scheduled to open in December, so you've got plenty of time to plan a trip to the suburbs to "eat, drink and be Murray."

