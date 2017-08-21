BJ the Chicago Kid and Joey Purp are playing a free Fulton Market show on Friday

As summer begins to wind down, free concerts and street festival are about to go into hibernation (only to reappear in the spring). Thankfully, the next few weeks are filled with the kind of events that we miss when the weather gets cold, including a gratis West Loop bash later this week.

On Friday, August 25, striped shoemaker Adidas is throwing a party at Revel Fulton Market (1215 W Fulton Market), bringing together some of the finest representatives of Chicago's thriving hip-hop scene. Topping the lineup is R&B crooner (and Kendrick Lamar collaborator) BJ the Chicago Kid, whose recent The Lost Files: Cuffing Season mixtape features tracks he recovered from an old hard drive. Also on the bill: Local rappers Joey Purp and Kami performing as Leather Corduroys and rising SaveMoney crew MC Towkio.

To score a ticket, you'll need to visit the Adidas website and watch a short video. Once you've provided an email address, you'll be sent a unique QR code which will serve as your ticket for the concert. The party is 18+, doors open at 6pm and admission is first come, first served, so you may need to show up early to secure your spot.

