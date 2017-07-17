Blink-182 is (probably) playing an aftershow at Metro during Lollapalooza

The surprise Metro aftershow seems to be a new Lollapalooza tradition, if the venue's recent tweets are to be believed. Last year, the Wrigleyville concert hall hosted two nights with LCD Soundsystem, both of which were announced long after the initial slate of post-Lolla shows. This time around, it looks like pop punks Blink-182 will be playing at least one of the three suspiciously empty dates on Metro's concert calendar during Lollapalooza.

While nothing has been announced just yet, this morning the official Lollapalooza and Metro Twitter accounts posted graphics teasing an announcement tomorrow at 10am. Blink-182's smiley face logo—which is present on its 2003 self-titled album—appears in both of the tweets, which all but confirms that the group will be playing a very intimate show at the venue on Thursday, August 3.

More information about the concert will be available tomorrow morning at 10am. Tickets will sell out in the blink of an eye, so have your credit card ready. There are still two empty dates on Metro's calendar during Lollapalooza weekend, so feel free to keep speculating about which acts might be planning a surprise show.