Cards Against Humanity just launched a new pink deck for ‘Her’ that’s exactly the same, just more expensive

Where my ladies at? If you live for overpaying for cutesy pink merch, Cards Against Humanity has just the thing to add to your birthday wish list. The Chicago-based company has just released a new edition of its best-selling party game, and they're calling it Cards Against Humanity for Her. The contents of the box aren't any different from the classic set, but the product is swathed in pink and will cost you an additional $5.

“We crunched the numbers, and to our surprise, we found that women buy more than 50 percent of games,” says Cards Against Humanity community director Jenn Bane in a release. “We decided that hey, it’s 2017, it’s time for women to have a spot at the table, and nevertheless, she persisted. That’s why we made Cards Against Humanity for Her.It’s trendy, stylish, and easy to understand. And it’s pink.”

Now before you get your undies in a bunch, it's important to note that CAH is taking a stab at the “pink tax,” the idea that women pay more for female versions of everyday products and services like razors, clothing, car repairs and dry cleaning. And on that note, here's another gem from the press release: “I'm so excited for this fresh version of Cards Against Humanity,” says events director Trin Garritano. “I’m a 32-year-old woman, so I understand what it’s like to feel stale.”

Cards Against Humanity will donate profits from the limited-edition box to Emily’s List, “a political action committee that aims to help elect pro-choice Democratic female candidates to office.” And hey, it's not a total scam when you think about how much you and your gal pals will enjoy this overpriced pink monstrosity.

