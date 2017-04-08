Casting shifts in Paramount’s ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’

Evan Tyrone Martin will step into the role of Jesus of Nazareth in Paramount Theatre’s upcoming production of Jesus Christ Superstar, a spokesperson for the theater said this morning. Destan Owens, originally announced for the role, has departed due to a family emergency, Paramount says.

Martin, a dual Jeff Award nominee for supporting actor in a musical at last fall’s Equity wing ceremony for his roles in Porchlight Music Theatre’s productions of Side Show and Far From Heaven, has previously appeared at Paramount as Triton in The Little Mermaid and Tom Collins in Rent, and was most recently seen in the Mercury Theater’s Tony Bennett revue I Left My Heart.

Martin moves up from the role of Peter, which will be taken over by ensemble member Gilbert Domally, who played Seaweed in Paramount’s production of Hairspray and is currently impressing as the Scarecrow in Kokandy’s The Wiz. Jesus Christ Superstar begins previews April 19.

