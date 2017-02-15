Celebrate kindness with free doughnuts and coffee in Streeterville on Thursday

Is there anything sweeter than a free doughnut (and some coffee to wash it all down)? On Thursday, complimentary breakfast and lunch items are on the menu at select locations in and around Streeterville. To celebrate Random Acts of Kindness Day (Feb 17), Loews Chicago Hotel is partnering with Starbucks and several local food trucks to give away everything from coffee to treats for your pet.

“As our third annual Random Acts of Kindness activation approaches, we are thrilled to give back to the very neighbors that welcomed us so openly into the Chicago community two years ago,” Loews Hotels spokeswoman Sarah Murov said in a statement.

The all-day event will take place at various times and locations near the hotel, so check out the schedule below before heading over.

7:30–8:30am: Starbucks, 444 N Michigan Ave (coffee)

8–10am: Doughnut Vault truck at Loews Chicago, 455 North Park (donuts)

11am–1pm: Cheesie’s truck at Loews Chicago (select lunch items)

4–6pm: Fido to Go truck at Café RoM, 400 E S Water St (select items)

