Celebrate Portillo's birthday with a 54-cent slice of chocolate cake

We thought that Portillo's was being generous when it finally opened its second location in Chicago last year, but now the hot dog chain is turning 54 years old and gracing us with yet another gift. To celebrate its latest milestone, Portillo's will be offering slices of its famous chocolate cake for just 54 cents at all of its restaurant on Thursday, April 6. While you could probably scrounge up enough change to buy an entire cake's worth of slices, this offer is unfortunately limited to just one slice per customer.

Of course, when your next birthday rolls around, you can score an even better deal on Portillo's most notable baked good. Just fill out a form on Portillo's website and you'll be emailed a voucher on your birthday that can be redeemed for a free slice of chocolate cake at your local Portillo's restaurant. Not a bad consolation for getting older.

Every birthday deserves to be celebrated with cake (especially the kind that's coated in rich chocolate frosting), so don't miss your chance to get a cheap slice from Portillo's and wish them a happy 54th (and many more).

