Chance the Rapper and Solange will speak at the MCA this fall

The Museum of Contemporary Art is in the midst of its 50th anniversary celebration, so it's inviting some very special guests to mark the occasion later this fall. Over the next few months, the MCA will resurrect its In Sight Out conversation series, presented in partnership with Pitchfork, which brings musicians to the stage to talk about their work.

The series will kick off on September 13 with an appearance by 2017 Pitchfork Music Festival headliner Solange Knowles, who will discuss her recent album, A Seat at the Table, with local writer Britt Julious. On October 13, California rapper Vince Staples will speak about his upbringing and rise to hip-hop fame with Pitchfork managing editor Matthew Schnipper. Finally, on November 17, Chicago's own Chance the Rapper will sit down with local writer Adrienne Samuels Gibbs for a conversation about his music, his interest in art and his philanthropic efforts.

Tickets for each of the In Sight Out talks are $20 and will be available via the MCA's website. Tickets for Solange's talk go on sale August 23 at noon, tickets for Vince Staple's talk go on sale September 6 at noon and tickets for Chance's talk go on sale October 11 at noon.

MCA has also announced the return of its after-hours Prime Time party on September 23, which will feature a performance by rapper and dancer Le1f and a Fashion Wars competition presented by New York's House of Diehl. The evening will also host DJ sets from Rae Chardonnay and Cqqchitfruit; dance performances by Brandon Bullard and Sadie Woods; and a reading by the Growing Concerns Poetry Collective. Tickets to Prime Time: Off Rack are $20 and will go on sale August 16 at noon.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.