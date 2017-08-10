  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Chance the Rapper is giving 30,000 backpacks to kids at the Bud Billiken Parade

By Kris Vire Posted: Thursday August 10 2017, 1:57pm

Chance the Rapper is giving 30,000 backpacks to kids at the Bud Billiken Parade
Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

A week after his headlining set at Lollapalooza, Chance the Rapper will serve as grand marshal of the Bud Billiken Parade this Saturday—and he’ll be distributing backpacks stocked with supplies for the new school year to kids in attendance.

Chance’s charity, SocialWorks, has teamed with Brooklyn-based STATE Bags to donate 30,000 backpacks to kids in Chicago’s most underfunded neighborhoods. Some will be distributed at Saturday’s parade, with the rest being delivered directly to CPS schools for the first day of class September 5.

Chance has hinted at other big news being revealed at the parade. A Bud Billiken spokesperson told DNAinfo on Wednesday that “we do have a big announcement on parade day.”

Chance isn’t the only Chicago-born celebrity looking to get kids ready for school. On Monday, August 14, Jennifer Hudson and her charity, the Julian D. King Gift Foundation (named for her late nephew), will be at the Kroc Center in West Pullman (1250 W 119th St) for the foundation’s annual “Hatch Day” event, providing school supplies to approximately 8,000 students beginning at 9am.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Kris Vire 520 Posts

Kris is a Senior Editor at Time Out Chicago, covering theater and dance, comedy and LGBT events. He can give you the best CTA route to every theater in the city, and you can probably find him at one of them tonight. Follow him on Twitter at @krisvire.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest