Chance the Rapper is inviting his biggest fans to a secret, exclusive event this weekend

Shortly after dropping his Grammy-winning Coloring Book mixtape last year, Chance the Rapper organized a series of mysterious Magnificent Coloring World events, inviting fans to Chicago for an "experience" at a secret location. Those who were lucky enough to get tickets (they sold out in minutes) were loaded onto buses and driven to a warehouse that was filled with games, coloring books, a bounce house, slides, candy and a dance floor. This video recap gives you a pretty good idea of what it was like:

Last night, Chance announced on Twitter that he's reviving the Magnificent Coloring World festivities (referenced by the #MCW2 hashtag) in Chicago this weekend and "only sending invites to the folks who know all the words." He's keeping details of the events under wraps, but we know that they're happening in an undisclosed location in the city on Saturday.

#MCW2 in Chicago this Sat. I'm only sending invites to the folks who know all the words. Check your emails tmw AM. @SoundCloud — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) April 6, 2017

This morning, a small group of fans were emailed invitations to the Magnificent Coloring World events this weekend. According to an image of the email posted on Twitter, the invitation went out to "the top 0.001% of Chance's listening fan base" on Soundcloud. Those who received the invitation were able to purchase two tickets to the event on Saturday, for $20 each. Needless to say, there are plenty of disappointed Chance the Rapper fanatics who are desperately digging through their email inboxes today.

@chancetherapper im literally crying i cant believe this pic.twitter.com/6KAJsHYXPo — Aphrodite (@ThatGirlAly_) April 7, 2017

Chance hasn't offered any additional information about how to score a pair of tickets or what might actually be happening at these events, so if you're still holding out hope for admission you should keep an eye on his Twitter feed. His latest tour kicks off later this month, so it's entirely possible that Chance is using these secret events as warm-up gigs for his new show. Or, he could just be dropping off fans in warehouses full of candy and gigantic inflatable slides again. Whatever he decides to do, you can be sure that attendees will be documenting the festivities with the #MCW2 hashtag on Saturday—you'll probably just have to pretend you're there with them.

