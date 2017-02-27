Check out all the sweet treats you can try at our Treat Yo' Self event

If you're anything like me, you're digging around your desk at 3pm looking for something sweet to munch on for an afternoon pick-me-up. Now Time Out Chicago is bringing a sugar rush to your weekend. On Sunday, March 5 at Artifact Events, we're hosting our second annual Treat Yo' Self tasting event, filled with two whole hours of desserts and pampering. You'll get to try sweets like warm cookie sundaes and hummingbird cake. There will be beer from DryHop Brewers and Corridor Brewery & Provisions and cocktails from KOVAL Distillery. Plus, massages from Lisa App, one-on-one psychic readings from Chicago Spiritual Boutique and mini-twist braids from Mixed Co. Salon. Need more convincing? Check out what went down at last year's Treat Yo' Self. Get your tickets here.

Need some visual dessert? Feast your eyes on photos of the sweet treats you can enjoy this weekend.

Photograph: Courtesy Cookie Spin

Cookie Spin: What's better than cookies and ice cream? You'll get to pick from a chocolate chip or salted caramel Oreo brownie topped with vanilla ice cream, hot fudge and hot caramel.

Photograph: Courtesy Osteria Langhe

Osteria Langhe: Panna Cotta? Yes please. Get a sample of the house panna cotta (vanilla) with chocolate, hazelnuts and raspberries.

Photograph: Courtesy Julius Meinl Coffee Bar & Patisserie

Julius Meinl Coffee Bar & Patisserie: Samples of the opera torte, an almond cake soaked with espresso syrup, dark chocolate ganache and espresso buttercream will be available.

Photograph: Courtesy Bake Chicago

Bake Chicago: Combine chocolate chip cookies and cake and you'll get this confection, a chocolate chip cookie cake to sate all your senses.

Photograph: Courtesy Katherine Anne Confections

Katherine Anne Confections: You'll be able to DIY your own hot drinking chocolate with house-made marshmallows, toffee, sea salt and candied hazelnuts.

Photograph: Courtesy Katherine Anne Confections

Katherine Anne Confections: Made from scratch truffles, caramels and marshmallows will also be on hand to try. Their recommendation? The rosemary sea salt caramel.

Photograph: Courtesy Fairmont Chicago Millennium Park

Fairmont Chicago Millennium Park: This cake is packed with banana, caramel and cinnamon cream cheese frosting.