  • Blog
  • Events & Festivals
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Check out colorful photos from the Chicago Pride Parade

By Grace Perry Posted: Monday June 26 2017, 11:51am

Check out colorful photos from the Chicago Pride Parade
Photograph: Jordan Avery

Another year, another Chicago Pride Parade—one of the very best things about summer in Chicago. An estimated one million people descended upon Boystown for the 48th Annual Chicago Pride Parade, greeted by sunny skies, moderate temperatures and more than 150 groups marching in solidarity with the LGBTQ community. Orange Is The New Black’s Lea DeLaria served as this year’s grand marshal, with Senator Tammy Duckworth and Mayor Rahm Emanuel marching, too. Check out some photos from the spirited summer afternoon.


RECOMMENDED: See more photos from Gay Pride Chicago celebrations

 

pride parade 2017, jordan avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

pride parade 2017, jordan avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

pride parade 2017, jordan avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

pride parade 2017, jordan avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

pride parade 2017, jordan avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

pride parade 2017, jordan avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

pride parade 2017, jordan avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

pride parade 2017, jordan avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

pride parade 2017, jordan avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

pride parade 2017, jordan avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

pride parade 2017, jordan avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

pride parade 2017, jordan avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

pride parade 2017, jordan avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

pride parade 2017, jordan avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

pride parade 2017, jordan avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

pride parade 2017, jordan avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

pride parade 2017, jordan avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

pride parade 2017, jordan avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

pride parade 2017, jordan avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

pride parade 2017, jordan avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

pride parade 2017, jordan avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

pride parade 2017, jordan avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

pride parade 2017, jordan avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

pride parade 2017, jordan avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

pride parade 2017, jordan avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

pride parade 2017, jordan avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

pride parade 2017, jordan avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

pride parade 2017, jordan avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

pride parade 2017, jordan avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

pride parade 2017, jordan avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

pride parade 2017, jordan avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

pride parade 2017, jordan avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

pride parade 2017, jordan avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

pride parade 2017, jordan avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

pride parade 2017, jordan avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

pride parade 2017, jordan avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

pride parade 2017, jordan avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

pride parade 2017, jordan avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

  

pride parade 2017, jordan avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

pride parade 2017, jordan avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

pride parade 2017, jordan avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

pride parade 2017, jordan avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

pride parade 2017, jordan avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

pride parade 2017, jordan avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

pride parade 2017, jordan avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Grace Perry 262 Posts

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago. She’s a native Chicagoan who really wishes whales lived in Lake Michigan. Follow her on Twitter at @perryjetaime

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest