Check out photos of the high-flying stunts at the Chicago Air and Water Show

By Zach Long Posted: Sunday August 20 2017, 11:53am

Photograph: Max Herman

While the upcoming solar eclipse will dominate Chicago's attention on Monday, there was another good reason to gaze at the sky this weekend as the Chicago Air and Water Show zoomed across the lakefront. On Saturday, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Army Golden Knights were among the airborne performers that dazzled crowds of onlookers gathered on the beach. The show continues on Sunday afternoon, but if you want a peek at the high-flying action, take a look at our photos from the first day of the Chicago Air and Water Show.

Photograph: Max Herman

 

Photograph: Max Herman

 

Photograph: Max Herman

 

Photograph: Max Herman

Photograph: Max Herman

 

Photograph: Max Herman

 

Photograph: Max Herman

Photograph: Max Herman

 

Photograph: Max Herman

 

Photograph: Max Herman

 

Photograph: Max Herman

 

Photograph: Max Herman

 

Photograph: Max Herman

 

Photograph: Max Herman

 

Photograph: Max Herman

 

Photograph: Max Herman

 

Photograph: Max Herman

 

Photograph: Max Herman

 

Photograph: Max Herman

 

Photograph: Max Herman

 

Photograph: Max Herman

 

Photograph: Max Herman

