Check out the coolest costumes we saw at Wizard World Chicago Comic Con

By Zach Long Posted: Sunday August 27 2017, 5:08pm

Photograph: Grace DuVal

Wizard World Chicago Comic Con rolled through town this weekend, setting up shop Thursday through Sunday at Donald E Stephen Convention Center in Rosemont. With a celebrity lineup that included Alex Kingston, John Barrowman, Gene Simmons, John Cusack and Caleb McLaughlin, the event was packed with photo ops and autograph sessions. But our eyes were on the over-the-top amazing costumes on the floor. Take a look at some of the best cosplayers at Wizard World 2017.

Photograph: Grace DuVal

 

Photograph: Grace DuVal

 

Photograph: Grace DuVal

 

Photograph: Grace DuVal

 

Photograph: Grace DuVal

 

Photograph: Grace DuVal

 

Photograph: Grace DuVal

 

Photograph: Grace DuVal

 

Photograph: Grace DuVal

 

Photograph: Grace DuVal

 

Photograph: Grace DuVal

 

Photograph: Grace DuVal

 

Photograph: Grace DuVal

 

Photograph: Grace DuVal

 

Photograph: Grace DuVal

Photograph: Grace DuVal

 

Photograph: Grace DuVal

 

Photograph: Grace DuVal

 

Photograph: Grace DuVal

 

Photograph: Grace DuVal

 

Photograph: Grace DuVal

Photograph: Grace DuVal

Photograph: Grace DuVal

 

Photograph: Grace DuVal

 

 

Photograph: Grace DuVal

 

Photograph: Grace DuVal

 

Photograph: Grace DuVal

Photograph: Grace DuVal

 

Photograph: Grace DuVal

 

Photograph: Grace DuVal

 

Photograph: Grace DuVal

 

Photograph: Grace DuVal

 

 

 

 

