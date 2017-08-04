Chicago Airbnb hosts to earn a record $4.7 million over Lollapalooza weekend

It's no secret that Lollapalooza attracts music lovers from all corners of the world, but numbers released by Airbnb earlier today show just how dramatic the influx of out-of-towners is this year. Chicago hosts will rake in a combined $4.7 million during Lollapalooza weekend, according to a release from the home-sharing company. It's the largest influx of guests to Chicago in the history of Airbnb. To put those numbers into perspective, consider the fact that hosts earned $2.7 million during Games 3–5 of the World Series.

The release also offers some insight into users' expenditures while they're in town, too: "Airbnb guests to Chicago spend over $200 a day on average with local restaurants and merchants, and 50 percent of that typically remains in the neighborhood in which they stay."

If you're the type who escapes the city during the four-day festival, you might want to consider putting your place up for offer around this time next year.