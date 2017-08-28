  • Blog
Chicago Athletic Association celebrates Beyoncé and Whitney Houston with diva-themed skate nights

By Morgan Olsen Posted: Monday August 28 2017, 11:42am

Photograph: Rose Photo

Chicago Athletic Association is taking it way, way, way back with Queens on Wheels, a six-part skate night series honoring the century's most influential divas and Chicago's best LGBTQ dance parties. The event takes over Stagg Court Friday, September 8 through Sunday, September 10, offering two themed sessions per night. Admission is $20 and guests can bring their own skates or rent a pair for $5 (cash only).

The downtown hotel will donate a portion of all ticket sales to Transformative Justice Law Project, a group of activists, social workers and organizers who advocate for transgender people in Illinois. Food and beverage will be available for purchase throughout each session. Check out the full (very groovy) lineup below. 

Friday, September 8
Peach: 7–9pm
Femme's Room: 10pm–midnight

Saturday, September 9
Bey Skate: 6:30–8:30pm
Whip it to Whitney: 9:30–11:30pm

Sunday, September 10
Every Queen Needs a Pop King: 5–7pm
Head Over Heels: 8–10pm

