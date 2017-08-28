Chicago Athletic Association celebrates Beyoncé and Whitney Houston with diva-themed skate nights

Chicago Athletic Association is taking it way, way, way back with Queens on Wheels, a six-part skate night series honoring the century's most influential divas and Chicago's best LGBTQ dance parties. The event takes over Stagg Court Friday, September 8 through Sunday, September 10, offering two themed sessions per night. Admission is $20 and guests can bring their own skates or rent a pair for $5 (cash only).

The downtown hotel will donate a portion of all ticket sales to Transformative Justice Law Project, a group of activists, social workers and organizers who advocate for transgender people in Illinois. Food and beverage will be available for purchase throughout each session. Check out the full (very groovy) lineup below.

Friday, September 8

Peach: 7–9pm

Femme's Room: 10pm–midnight

Saturday, September 9

Bey Skate: 6:30–8:30pm

Whip it to Whitney: 9:30–11:30pm

Sunday, September 10

Every Queen Needs a Pop King: 5–7pm

Head Over Heels: 8–10pm