Chicago Athletic Association celebrates dive bar culture with a new pop-up

Starting this weekend, the Chicago Athletic Association will debut The Dive, a new pop-up concept that pays tribute to the city's iconic dive bar scene. It's the latest installment of the hotel's Mini-Bar series and will transform the building's former pool space into a timeless, divey retreat. The space, which is open August 5 to 26, will also host a rather exciting lineup of complimentary events.

Honoring a music-filled Lollapalooza weekend, The Dive will host DJ sets on Saturday, August 5 and Sunday, August 6 from 7 to 10pm. Throughout the rest of the month, expect board games, arcade machines, Seinfeld and Roseanne trivia, an eclipse celebration, dog-friendly DJs, bingo and more. For a full rundown of programming, visit chicagoathleticevents.com/thedive.

The bar will serve Bathtub Bësk crafted by the team upstairs at Cindy's, a selection of Goose Island brews, Old Fashioneds, Jamo and tequila shots and a variety of wines. House-made chips, beet-pickled eggs and tamales will also be available for purchase. And just like your favorite Chicago dive bar, there's no cover to get in.