Chicago Athletic Association celebrates dive bar culture with a new pop-up

Starting this weekend, the Chicago Athletic Association will debut The Dive, a new pop-up concept that pays tribute to the city's iconic dive bar scene. It's the latest installment of the hotel's Mini-Bar series and will transform the building's former pool space into a timeless, divey retreat. The space, which is open August 5 to 26, will also host a rather exciting lineup of complimentary events.
Honoring a music-filled Lollapalooza weekend, The Dive will host DJ sets on Saturday, August 5 and Sunday, August 6 from 7 to 10pm. Throughout the rest of the month, expect board games, arcade machines, Seinfeld and Roseanne trivia, an eclipse celebration, dog-friendly DJs, bingo and more. For a full rundown of programming, visit chicagoathleticevents.com/thedive.
The bar will serve Bathtub Bësk crafted by the team upstairs at Cindy's, a selection of Goose Island brews, Old Fashioneds, Jamo and tequila shots and a variety of wines. House-made chips, beet-pickled eggs and tamales will also be available for purchase. And just like your favorite Chicago dive bar, there's no cover to get in.
Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.
Comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ