Chicago Athletic Association is hosting a free Murakami-themed party

Inspired by the Museum of Contemporary Art's latest exhibition, "Takashi Murakami: The Octopus Eats Its Own Leg," Chicago Athletic Association is bringing some of the Japanese artist's vibrant creativity to the hotel. A gigantic version of Murakami's pink octopus character is being installed in the the Tank (the former site of the hotel's swimming pool), where guests will be able to view it until July 31.

To celebrate the arrival of this installation, Chicago Athletic Association is hosting a Toast and Tribute to Murakami on Monday, June 19 from 5:30 to 7:30pm. Admission to the event is free with RSVP and once inside, you'll be able to purchase cocktails and pastries inspired by Murakami's art. Some of the artist's toys and plush creations will be on display in the trophy cases lining the Drawing Room, and the Murakami-directed movie Jellyfish Eyes will be screening throughout the evening.

Chicago Athletic Association is also offering a $249 overnight package (through July 31) that includes two tickets to the MCA, a set of Murakami postcards and some Murakami-inspired sweets to cap off your evening at the hotel. If you want to take in the exhibit one more time and then crash at one of the best hotels in Chicago, this sounds like a pretty great deal.

