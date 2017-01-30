Chicago-based Garrett Brands will buy Frango mints brand

Ownership of Frango mints will once again be based in Chicago, with the parent company of Garrett Popcorn Shops announcing that it will acquire the famed premium chocolate brand. Garrett Brands said on Monday that it will assume ownership of the Frango brand from Macy’s for an undisclosed amount.

As part of the agreement, Garrett will “develop, create, sell and distribute Frango products consistent with the brand’s legacy as a superior chocolate and confectionery brand,” according to a news release. Frango products will continue to be sold in the Frango Café at Macy’s State Street store, as well as online and at more than 350 other Macy’s locations in the U.S.

“Frango is a perfect fit for our company’s portfolio, aligning well with our strategy to preserve and grow iconic brands that have historic franchise value with a unique and storied past,” Lance Chody, owner and CEO of Garrett Brands, said in a statement. Chody added that Garrett plans to expand Frango’s reach and offerings. However, Garrett spokeswoman Michelle Molise told the Chicago Tribune that Frango products will not be sold in Garrett Popcorn shops.

Maneesha Khandelwal, senior vice president of Garrett Brands, said the company is committed to preserving Frango’s heritage in Chicago and Seattle. The Frango brand can trace its roots back nearly a century to Seattle-based department store Frederick and Nelson Co. Frango was first introduced to the Chicago market after Marshall Field’s acquired Frederick and Nelson in 1929.

