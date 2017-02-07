Chicago Black Restaurant Week is back with a huge lineup

Back for a second year, Chicago Black Restaurant Week will run February 12 to 19. Similar to last year, African-American owned restaurants will offer their own discounts instead of fixed price meals, with dollar amounts ending in $.17 to represent the 2017 Chicago Black Restaurant Week. More than 25 restaurants are participating this year, but the specials are still to be determined (you can call ahead to ask). The list is still growing, but as of right now, this is the roster of participating restaurants; start making your plans now.
The Cajun Connoisseur Food Truck
The Crazy Crab Chicago (9204 S Western Ave, Evergreen Park)
CheSa's Gluten Free Food Truck
Cracked at 695 (695 N Milwaukee Ave)
Currency Exchange Cafe (305 E Garfield Blvd)
Diamond's Sports Bar & Grill (1413 W 127th St, Calumet Park)
Flavor Brunch (17575 Kedzie Ave, Hazel Crest)
Haire's Gulf Shrimp (7448 S Vincennes Ave)
Harold's Chicken of Homewood (18044 Halsted St, Homewood)
Kozy Korner Catering & Deli (15451 Cottage Grove Ave, Dolton)
Litehouse Whole Food Grill (1373 E 53rd St)
Mikkey's Retro Grill (5319 S Hyde Park Blvd)
NADIA's Gourmet Grapes (841 W 103rd St)
