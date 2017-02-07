  • Blog
  • Eating
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Chicago Black Restaurant Week is back with a huge lineup

By Elizabeth Atkinson Posted: Tuesday February 7 2017, 4:25pm

Chicago Black Restaurant Week is back with a huge lineup
Photograph: John Khuu

Back for a second year, Chicago Black Restaurant Week will run February 12 to 19. Similar to last year, African-American owned restaurants will offer their own discounts instead of fixed price meals, with dollar amounts ending in $.17 to represent the 2017 Chicago Black Restaurant Week. More than 25 restaurants are participating this year, but the specials are still to be determined (you can call ahead to ask). The list is still growing, but as of right now, this is the roster of participating restaurants; start making your plans now.

Bin 36

Brows N Berries

The Cajun Connoisseur Food Truck

The Crazy Crab Chicago (9204 S Western Ave, Evergreen Park)

CheSa's Gluten Free Food Truck

Cracked at 695 (695 N Milwaukee Ave)

Currency Exchange Cafe (305 E Garfield Blvd)

Diamond's Sports Bar & Grill (1413 W 127th St, Calumet Park)

Flavor Brunch (17575 Kedzie Ave, Hazel Crest)

Flavor Restaurant

Haire's Gulf Shrimp (7448 S Vincennes Ave)

Harold's Chicken of Homewood (18044 Halsted St, Homewood)

Kimbark Beverage Shoppe

Kozy Korner Catering & Deli (15451 Cottage Grove Ave, Dolton)

Litehouse Whole Food Grill (1373 E 53rd St)

Love Cork Screw

Luella's Southern Kitchen

Mikkey's Retro Grill (5319 S Hyde Park Blvd)

NADIA's Gourmet Grapes (841 W 103rd St)

OoohWeeSweetTea #11

Peach's Restaurant

Siovhan Food Diaries

So Co Sweets

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know. 

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Elizabeth Atkinson 277 Posts

Elizabeth Atkinson is the Restaurants and Bars Editor at Time Out Chicago. She's always out of gin. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @elizabethrose14.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest