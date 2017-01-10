Chicago Blackhawks will send four players to the 2017 NHL All-Star game

The Chicago Blackhawks are sending four players to the 2017 NHL All-Star Game —the most out of any other team in the league. Corey Crawford, Duncan Keith, Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews will represent the Blackhawks in the annual contest, held January 29 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Toews and Kane lead the team with six All-Star appearances each. The Blackhawks forwards previously made the All-Star roster in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2016. Keith, who ranks second among NHL defensemen with 27 assists, will add a fourth All-Star appearance to his resume. With a record of 14-8-3, Crawford (and his 2.34 goals against average) will play in his second NHL All-Star game.

The number of Hawks to make the All-Star roster only underscores what many of us in Chicago already knew—this team is poised to make a deep run in the Stanley Cup playoffs. With the postseason still more than three months away, there’s still plenty of regular season games to enjoy. In the meantime, Blackhawks fans can watch Crawford, Kane, Keith and Toews in the 2017 NHL All-Star Game later this month.

