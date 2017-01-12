Chicago Cubs raise team spirits with Jim Beam sponsorship

Raise your glasses, Cubs fans; spirits maker Beam Suntory is joining the team and bringing its signature bourbon with it to Wrigley Field. The Chicago Cubs organization announced on Thursday that it has named the Chicago-based manufacturer of Jim Beam as the team’s official spirits partner.

The partnership adds to an ever-growing list of changes taking place at the Friendly Confines, which is currently in the middle of an extensive, $750 million renovation. As the official spirits partner of the Cubs and Wrigley Field, Beam Suntory will make popular brands such as Jim Beam, Maker’s Mark bourbon, Effen Vodka and Hornitos tequila available to purchase at the ballpark.

Additionally, Jim Beam will have long-term naming rights to Wrigley Field’s new first base club—one of four new ticketed premier clubs planned for the park. The clubs are scheduled to open by the start of the 2020 season, but the bourbon maker won’t miss out on having its own signature space between now and then. For two seasons leading up to the completion of the new club areas, the upper deck patio will be decked out in Jim Beam decor, before it too is converted to an upper level club.

The partnership also includes in-game signage on the Wrigley Field video board and behind home plate, as well as fixed signage along the third base wall. Maker’s Mark will also begin offering a limited edition, Cubs-themed bottle in stores throughout the Chicago area.

Recently, Beam Suntory relocated its global headquarters from Deerfield to downtown Chicago—a move that sold the team on its new partner. “Our organization and fans value partners who have a strong commitment to Chicago,” Cubs President of Business Operations Crane Kenney said in a release. “Jim Beam has made its commitment clear by calling Chicago home and making an investment in the Cubs to help ensure our long-term success.”

