Chicago is loving its first day over 70 degrees since November

Spring officially arrived on Monday, but today's high temperatures are the warmest in more than four months. With an expected high of 75 degrees this afternoon, Chicagoans are enjoying the warmest day since Nov 17, when the recorded high at Midway Airport was 74.

From patio dining to visiting Millennium Park, there are plenty of fun ways to enjoy Chicago's unseasonably warm weather. But you may want to do it fast. According to the National Weather Service in Chicago, there's going to be an abrupt temperature drop in the late afternoon and evening. That cool down will give way to showers and thunderstorms later tonight and into the weekend.

Windy but unseasonably warm today. Showers & T-Storms arrive this eve/tonight & continue at times thru weekend. pic.twitter.com/B6Cr9buw3b — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) March 24, 2017

Still, it will take more than a little rain to keep Chicagoans from enjoying their weekend, and there are far too many dope spring events in Chicago to stay cooped up indoors.

